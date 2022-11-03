HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Police say K-9 Kane will see more days on the force after facing severe injuries while assisting with an arrest Tuesday.

Kane was taken to an emergency animal hospital Wednesday for “serious mouth and head injuries.” Police say he was then taken to an out-of-town facility for special treatment, and is already doing better.

Kane will have to undergo a second surgery later on.

“He did well on the surgery,” said Sgt. Kevin Matthews with HPD’s K-9 Unit. “He’s back home with his handler [and] he’s resting. He’s on a liquid diet because of the way his teeth had to be set.”

“[Kane] will recover fully, it’s just a matter of procedure we have to follow,” Matthews said.

Police say that K-9 injuries do happen, but not typically to this magnitude.