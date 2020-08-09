Huntsville police investigating pair of overnight shootings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police are investigating two separate shootings that happened overnight.

The first shooting happened at Lufkin Drive and Euclid Road, where police said two people were taken to Huntsville Hospital with gunshot wounds. Police on the scene said the shooting appeared to be accidental.

The conditions of the victims was not available.

While police were at that scene, a second shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. at Poplar and McCrary.

An officer nearby heard shots fired and responded to the area, police said. People in the area at the time of the shooting scattered, they said.

A gunshot wound victim showed up at the hospital a short time later, police said. That person’s condition was not available.