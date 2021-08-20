Huntsville Police investigating early morning shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police are investigating gunfire in a residential area in the early morning hours Friday.

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 1:50 am Friday in the 5100 block of Laurelwood Lane, in the Laurelwood Apartment Complex off Sparkman Drive.

According to a spokesperson for the department, someone suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at an area hospital in a personal vehicle a short time later. HPD officials believe the victim is connected to the gunfire on Laurelwood Lane.

The victim is in stable condition, officials say.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.