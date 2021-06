HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Police said they were investigating a death Thursday morning in the Five Points neighborhod of Huntsville.

A Huntsville Police Department spokesperson said the death was called in at Maysville Road and Clinton Avenue around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill said a 28-year-old woman was found dead at the scene.

Berryhill said the state forensic lab would perform an autopsy this week.

No other information was immediately available.