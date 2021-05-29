Huntsville Police investigate shooting that occurred during filming of music video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon.

According to Huntsville Captain Michael Johnson, the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. while a music video was being filmed by a group of people on Binford Drive.

TMZ is reporting a shooting occurred while rapper Boosie Badazz was filming a music video Saturday in Huntsville and 50-100 people were there.

Captain Johnson said a man in his 20s was shot and taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are working to discover a motive for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Huntsville Police at 256-427-7009.