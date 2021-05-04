Huntsville police investigate shooting on Turf Avenue

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville police are investigating a shooting that happened on Turf Avenue early Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the shooting in the 2800 block of Turf Avenue just before 1 p.m.

A Huntsville Police Department spokesman Lt. Jesse Sumlin said two vehicles were driving down the street and shots were fired from at least one vehicle. One of the vehicles also hit a utility pole, knocking down power lines.

There were no confirmed victims from the shooting, Sumling said. A shooting victim showed up at Huntsville Hospital around the same time, but Sumlin said it wasn’t clear whether that person was involved in the Turf Avenue shooting.