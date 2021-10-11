Huntsville Police identify victim in Saturday apartment shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Officials have identified the victim in a shooting that happened Saturday morning at the Sunlake at Edgewater apartment complex.

A spokesperson with Huntsville Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Bryant McCray.

Devonte DeWayne McCobbie turned himself in to police on an unrelated felony charge Sunday in connection with the shooting. McCobbie was identified as a person of interest in the incident Saturday afternoon.

HPD Investigators say they believe the incident is domestic-related and is being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators plan to speak to McCobbie about this case and a murder charge is expected.

This is not the first deadly shooting to occur at this complex. In January 2020, a shooting in another area of Sunlake at Edgewater killed one woman.