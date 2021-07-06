Huntsville Police hosting Back-to-School Supply Drive throughout July

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s that time of year, time to start getting students ready to go back to school. The Huntsville Police Department is doing its part to help by hosting the annual Back-to-School Supply Drive throughout July.

HPD Community Resource Officers, School Resource Officers, and Huntsville City School Representatives gathered Tuesday morning at the Public Safety Complex to talk about the importance of the supply drive, especially after the past year’s challenges.

“Now, instead of being a parent, they also had to play the role of a teacher and mentor, counselor, so that’s a lot of stress. We can’t even begin to imagine the stress that these kids have put on them as well, so this is just our way as a community that we can take some of the stress off of them and just make a difference in the parent’s lives, and most importantly, the students,” said Scott Trew, a school resource officer at Grissom High School.

HPD is asking for the following items to be donated:

Backbacks

Pencils

Markers

Notebooks

Coats (for the winter months)

Other basic school supplies

Trew said school supplies are so important, whether you’re a pre-k student starting off or finishing up as a senior in high school, supplies are a must for them to get through their day-to-day activities.

Donated supplies will be given to Huntsville City Schools and handed out to teachers and students throughout the year.

Donation bins will be located at the Public Safety Complex (815 Wheeler Ave.), North Precinct (4014 N. Memorial Pkwy), South Precinct (7900 Bailey Cove Road), and West Precinct (2110 Clinton Ave) through July 30.