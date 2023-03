Officers with Huntsville Police Department were on the scene of an attempted robbery early Thursday morning. (Photo: WHNT)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers with Huntsville Police Department were on the scene of an attempted robbery early Thursday morning.

According to HPD, a robbery attempt was made at the Progress Bank on Carl T. Jones Drive.

There is no suspect in custody. However, an ATM attached to a chain hitched to a pickup truck was found at the scene.

The time of the attempted robbery is unknown and a suspect has not been identified.

A News 19 crew is at the scene working to bring you updates.