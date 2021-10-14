Huntsville Police Department honors fallen officers at Memorial service

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department and Mayor Tommy Battle will hold its annual Fallen Officer Memorial Service on Friday, October 15 at 11 a.m. in front of the Fallen Officers Memorial at 815 Wheeler Avenue.

The service will remember and honor all Huntsville Police Officers and their families who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their community.

Since 1883, the Huntsville Police Department has lost 12 officers in the line of duty.

The public is welcome to attend the event. Those planning to attend are asked to park in the lots across the street from the police department.