Huntsville police death investigation closes portion of Jordan Lane

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police closed a portion of Jordan Lane Sunday evening due to an ongoing death investigation.

Police responded to a possible shooting on Jordan Lane near Grizzard Road just before 6 p.m. Huntsville police spokesperson Lt. Michael Johnson said when authorities arrived they found a body in a vehicle.

All lanes of traffic on Jordan Lane between Mastin Lake and Grizzard Road were shut down around 6:20 p.m. Lanes are expected to be closed for several hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Huntsville police, HEMSI and state troopers are assisting.

