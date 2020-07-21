Huntsville police confiscated illegal drugs and guns over the weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police said they were busy over the weekend seizing a good number of drugs and firearms off the streets — mostly during traffic stops.

North and West Precinct 3rd shift Officers say they’re busy as well. Check out the gun and drug seizures they each had last night. Felony drug charges and weapons charges followed these stops. 👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/YgwZy1YZk0 — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) July 19, 2020

HPD posted a picture on social media of just some of the drugs and weapons officers confiscated Sunday night. Lieutenant Michael Johnson said with those drugs and guns came several arrests and felony charges.

But Johnson said even with these cases, crime in general has been significantly down compared to this time last year.

“Compared to 2019 in comparison with those stats to this year, the first two quarters, crime actually went down, or B and E’s, in particular, are affected the most. We’re actually down over 40%. So there was a significant decrease in that,” said Johnson.

Johnson said most of the breaking and entering cases officers investigate involve unlocked cars.

So, police said it’s a good idea to make sure when you leave your vehicle, take your valuables with you and remember to lock your doors.