Huntsville Police conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department D.U.I. Task Force will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout this weekend.

The D.U.I. Task Force did not release the locations of the checkpoints but ask that those who are stopped be prepared to show their driver’s license, proof of insurance, and vehicle tag.

According to HPD and the North Alabama Safety Office, there are 57 traffic/accident hotspots in Huntsville and officers will be conducting checkpoints at one or more of those locations.

HPD asks that if you see or suspect someone is drinking and driving please call 256-722-7100.