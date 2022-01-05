Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council to hold first of several public Q&A forums

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council (HPCAC) will host a Q&A event for anyone interested to attend on Tuesday, January 11 at 5:30 p.m.

The roundtable discussion will be the first of a series of public forums that will allow the public to ask questions and learn more about how new officers are recruited as well as the expectations for modern law enforcement.

The meeting will be held at the North Alabama Public Library on Sparkman Drive.

Seven more public forums will be held throughout the year, all covering different topics. These meetings will be held in different locations across the city to ensure everyone has an opportunity to attend.

The schedule and locations can be found here and on the HPCAC Facebook page.