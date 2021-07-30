Huntsville Police charges man with murder following shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A man has been charged with murder following a Huntsville shooting on Monday, July 12.

Officials say Devontae Sherrod Moore, 27, has been charged with murder following the shooting that happened around 11 p.m. on the 100 block of Indiana Street.

The victim, Kentonio Perkins, 22, was found dead at the scene.

Authorities with the Huntsville Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit believe the shooting stemmed from a verbal argument.

Moore is being held in the Madison County Jail on a $75,000 bond. Additional arrests are expected as an investigation continues.