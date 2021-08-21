Huntsville plastic surgery center breaks ground on new facility

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Work is officially starting on a brand-new plastic surgery center in Huntsville.

On August 17, Dr. Patrick Wilson of Wilson Plastic Surgery, along with Robins & Morton and Fuqua & Partners Architects, broke ground on what will be the site of a 13,000-square-foot facility in the Rocket City’s new Lendon Commercial District.

Robins & Morton Division Manager Mitch Coley said the firm is “thrilled to be completing a piece of one of the newest up-and-coming districts in the southeastern part of the city.”

The new site will feature two floors, a surgery center, clinic space, and a medspa.

“Having our own state of the art surgery center will enable us to provide our patients with a higher level of safety, privacy, and convenience,” Dr. Wilson said. “It will also allow us to be more flexible in scheduling and accommodating our patients.”

Upon completion, the Wilson’s practice will rebrand as Huntsville Plastic Surgery, and will be the state’s only plastic surgery center to have a certificate of need (CON), allowing physicians to perform both cosmetic and insurance surgery.

Construction is expected to be completed in late summer 2022.