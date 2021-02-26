Huntsville plans to develop site at Parkway and Max Luther that would include offices for Huntsville City Schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The city of Huntsville is proposing a new development site on Memorial Parkway that would also include new space for Huntsville City Schools.

The site in question is a 14-acre plot of land at the corner of Memorial Parkway and Max Luther Drive.

Under the redevelopment plan presented to Huntsville City Council Thursday evening, the city would buy the land for $3.5 million and develop a mixed-use development that would include office, medical, retail and hospitality or multi-family uses.

The city also would provide $1 million to Huntsville City Schools to build a new central office. The remainder of the site would be developed through public-private partnerships.

City Urban and Economic Development Director Shane Davis told City Council that the property could be bought in the coming months and start demolition of the buildings on the site this summer. Announcements of tenants could come by the end of the year, he said.