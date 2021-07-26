Huntsville pharmacist announces bid to replace Speaker McCutcheon in state house

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville pharmacist Philip Rigsby has announced a campaign to replace Speaker Mac McCutcheon in the Alabama House of Representatives.

McCutcheon announced last month he would not seek reelection in 2022. He was first elected to the state house in 2006, and became speaker in 2019.

“No one can ever replace Speaker McCutcheon,” Rigsby said in a campaign announcement. “I want to carry on the legacy and groundwork he has laid for our district.”

Rigsby is running for the Republican nomination to represent the 25th district, which includes Madison and Limestone counties.

He has owned and operated the Huntsville Compounding Pharmacy and The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy in Huntsville since 2015, where he has worked since 2004. He also serves in several roles with Monrovia Fire and Rescue, including volunteer fireman, EMT, and chaplain.

“As a pharmacist, I have learned to listen to my patient’s issues, even when it seemed no one else would,” Rigsby stated. “As a compounding pharmacist, I can think outside of the box to become an advocate and problem solver for them. I will take these skills to District 25 and listen to the people. I will go to Montgomery and fight for the issues facing them.”

As of Monday, July 26, Rigsby is the only candidate who has filed to run for District 25 from either party, according to filings with the Alabama Secretary of State’s office.

The 2022 Republican primary election will be held on May 24, 2022.