Huntsville Parks & Recreation hosting day camps during HCS breaks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Parks and Recreation is offering day camps for students during the Huntsville City Schools weeklong breaks.

The camps will feature fun and inclusive programming for K-6 students from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The four camps are scheduled for:

Fall Break : Oct. 4-8, 2021

: Oct. 4-8, 2021 Thanksgiving Break : Nov. 22-24, 2021

: Nov. 22-24, 2021 Winter Break : Dec. 20, 2021 to Jan. 4, 2022

: Dec. 20, 2021 to Jan. 4, 2022 Spring Break: March 14-18, 2022

The fee for each camp is $50, for families with more than one child the fee is $50 for the first child and $25 for each child after that. A registration packet must be filled out for each child.

“With the success and positive feedback of our free after-school programs, the natural progression is to have camps for students during their school breaks,” said Bernita Reese, Director of Huntsville Parks & Recreation. “We value the assistance we can provide families that have parents and guardians who work when children are normally in school. We look forward to offering the camps and providing students a variety of programming in a safe and supportive environment.”

Nine recreation centers will be hosting the day camps. Activities will vary depending on the recreation center but will include physical activity, outdoor play, arts and games.

Recreation Centers:

Brahan Spring Recreation Center

Cavalry Hill Community Center

Dr. Richard Showers, Sr. Recreation Center

Dr. Robert Shurney Legacy Center

Fern Bell Recreation Center

Lakewood Community Center

Mark Russell Recreation Center

Max Luther Drive Community Center

Optimist Recreation Center

Find out more information on the day camps and register a student by clicking here or calling Parks & Recreation at 256-564-8026.