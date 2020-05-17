Huntsville parks, recreation centers to reopen for limited activities May 18

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville’s Parks and Recreation Department announced it will ease restrictions and allow more activities to take place in its parks and rec centers starting May 18.

According to its website, new guidelines will be implemented. People must maintain a six-foot distance from non-family members during activities and the public is encouraged to wear a face covering. The department added “high-touch” areas and equipment will be routinely sanitized.

Huntsville parks, greenspace, and greenways are open for exercise and other passive uses. Park restrooms will remain closed until further notice.

Recreation activities authorized at municipal facilities if distancing requirements are followed: Outdoor archery at designated archery facilities Running, walking, biking where routinely permitted Disk golf Dog parks Remote control aircraft/watercraft at locations designed for those activities Skateboarding at designated skate parks Tennis and pickleball Outdoor volleyball

Recreation activities not authorized at City facilities and fields: Soccer, lacrosse, and football (competition and group training) Softball, baseball, and kickball (competition and group training) Basketball (competition and group training) Volleyball (indoor) Ultimate Frisbee

Facilities that remain closed Weight rooms Splash pads Pavilions and park restrooms Playgrounds



Recreation centers will be open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Staff will monitor all activities to ensure patrons are following safety guidelines. Locker rooms and shower facilities will remain closed and youth camps won’t be allowed.

Aquatics facilities are open with facility specific instructions. For more about each facility, click here.