Huntsville Parks & Rec to host youth fishing rodeo

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The City of Huntsville Parks and Recreation department will host its annual Wally Vess Youth Fishing Rodeo on Saturday, June 5.

The free event will take place in the north region of Brahan Spring Park from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Children ages 6-12 are eligible to participate. Parents will be able to assist children in putting on bait and taking the fish off the hook, but kids must otherwise fish on their own.

All participants must register between the 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. start time to be eligible for prizes. 25 fish will be tagged for cash prizes, along with awards for “Most Fish Caught” and “Largest Fish Caught” in several categories organized by age and gender.

The Wally Vess Youth Fishing Rodeo began over 30 years ago as a free community event organized by Huntsville Parks and Recreation.