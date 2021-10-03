Huntsville Parks and Rec opens day camps for fall break

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — It’s fall break for Huntsville City Schools students and although there is no school this week, the city’s parks and recreation department is offering something to keep kids busy.

Nine of Huntsville’s community recreation centers are offering day camps this week for kids in grades K through 7. The camps will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Huntsville City Parks and Recreation Director Bernita Reese said as COVID-19 community spread trends down, offering the day camps to Huntsville students became one of her top priorities.

“A lot of times what we don’t see is someone who is a single parent who has a situation of ‘where do I take my child when they’re out of school?’,” said Reese. “So just providing that resource for families in a whole to make sure that we’re here providing some socialization, providing some fun, and also that safety comes along with it.”

Activities vary depending on location, but will include physical activity, outdoor play, arts, and games.

There’s a $50 fee for the weeklong camp and 25 for each additional child a parent signs up.