Huntsville organizations partner up for annual Picnic in the Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Dozens of volunteers gathered at Brahan Spring Park Saturday to host this year’s annual Picnic in the Park for those going through tough times, offering residents without homes some food, clothes, and prayer.

The North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless partnered with Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church as well as the Greater Huntsville Interdenominational Ministerial Fellowship Inc. to make today happen.

They’ve been gathering supplies and making plans for the last 5 months, knowing the number of those facing homelessness in the area is continuing to grow every day.

News 19 spoke with Sid, someone experiencing homelessness who says an event like this makes him feel seen.

“At least I can go back to my tent tonight and have some clothes to put on, I have some food in my stomach, you know. I’m very grateful for them,” Sid said.

Organizers are glad to help.

“They’re no different than us, we’re all a paycheck away from being in their situations, as I’m concerned, so we try to make them feel like they’re loved, know that they’re loved and in spite of everything, God still loves them,” Progressive Union Missionary Department President Delvia Hughes said.

Until the pandemic, the picnic had been going on for more than 15 years annually. Volunteers are happy to be able to get out now and help meet basic needs, but their larger goal is to change the lives of the disadvantaged in the long term through help programs.