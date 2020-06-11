Huntsville on track to be largest Alabama city

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The city of Huntsville is growing rapidly and it’s on track to become the largest city in Alabama, according to the US Census report.

Al.com reports that the rocket city is currently the second-largest city in the state. Ten years ago, it was only the fourth largest.

The city grew larger than Mobile in 2015 and overtook Montgomery last November to claim that title.

The population estimates released by the US Census Bureau last month show that Huntsville will surpass Birmingham within the next three years if not faster.