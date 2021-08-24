Huntsville officials announce plans for National Cyber Summit to return in person

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The National Cyber Summit will return to the Von Braun Center in person this year.

Mayor Tommy Battle joined leaders from Cyber Huntsville and the Information Systems Security Association on Tuesday to announce this year’s event.

The National Cyber Summit, now in its 12th year, is an annual meeting of cyber-security and technology professionals from around the country. The summit includes educational and workforce development opportunities.

This year’s keynote speakers include:

  • Brian Turner, Executive Assistant Director, Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch, Federal Bureau of Investigation
  • Dr. Raj Iyer, SES, Chief Information Officer, Office of the Secretary of the Army
  • Chris Cleary, Principal Cyber Advisor, Navy
  • Merritt Baer, Principal Security Architect, Amazon Web Services
  • Lynn Dohm, Executive Director, Women in Cybersecurity (WICYS)
  • Jon “Maddog” Hall, Board Chair, Linux Professional Institute

The event will be held September 28-30 at the Von Braun Center’s South Hall. Registration information can be found on the Nation Cyber Summit’s website.

