Huntsville OB-GYN says pregnant women ‘need’ the vaccine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — When it comes to being pregnant during the delta wave of the pandemic, COVID-19 isn’t the only challenge – it’s bad information too.

“There’s a lot of misinformation that’s come out about the vaccine, and the vaccine has been proven to be very safe,” obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. David Rushing said.

Rushing, who practices at Clinic for Women in Huntsville, said he encourages all his patients who are expecting to get vaccinated now, no matter what trimester they’re in, citing serious cases of the virus endangering many women.

“There are increased incidents of pre-term birth, pre-term delivery, and pregnancy loss in women with severe COVID,” Rushing said. “Overall, if you are pregnant and unvaccinated, you have about a 70 percent chance of having more severe disease than a vaccinated pregnant person.”

Research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that vaccines have zero effect on the development of babies before and after birth. It’s just one of the reasons the FDA approved Pfizer shots for use this week in Americans age 12 and up.

“It’s my job as their physician to educate them,” he said.

“I’m not gonna hold them down and make them do it. But, you know, there are some people who are just adamant that they are not going to take it and that’s, you know. In that instance all I can do is encourage them to do the things they can do: Wear a mask, socially distance, (and) be careful about group gatherings. Those kinds of things.”