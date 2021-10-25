Huntsville nonprofit to host fire truck pull fundraiser

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you have what it takes to pull a 46,000-pound fire truck with a team, you could help Partnership for a Drug-Free Community continue its mission.

As a nonprofit, the group relies on grants, donations, and fundraisers to fulfill its purpose, which is to reduce the stigma and misuse of drugs and alcohol while providing recovery resources.

Wendy Reeves, the Partnership’s executive director, says the fire truck pull is a way to raise funds and awareness.

“It’s going to be fun, first of all,” she said. “We just want to bring awareness to our mission as well as raise funds. It’s very important for people in the community to know that there are resources available from a prevention and education standpoint to recovery resources.”

If you’d like to support the Partnership and would like put together a team, they are accepting groups until 6:00 pm Monday. All teams will have 10 people, and it’s $25 per person to enter.

The Fire Truck Challenge will happen at the Madison City Stadium located at 211 Celtic Dr. on Tuesday between 3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

For more information and to sign up, call the Partnership office at (256) 539-7339.