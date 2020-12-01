Huntsville non-profit serving the homeless is in desperate need of blanket donations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – First Stop is working to serve Huntsville’s homeless population this winter and they are in need of the community’s help.

First Stop Director Tim Davis says COVID-19 has affected how they operate and limiting the number of people they can serve.

“Normally we could have 50 or 60 people sitting in our dining room staying warm today but taking the proper covid precautions you know the 6-foot social distancing etc. we can only get 15 people in there,” says First Stop Executive Director Tim Davis.

First Stop is not an overnight shelter but allows clients to visit during the day to get warm, shower or do laundry, and get a meal or any supplies they might need.

“We stock a whole long list of things from ChapStick to shaving cream and feminine hygiene materials that are all free to our clients when they come in,” says Davis.

Davis says right now they specifically need donations for warm meals.

“We try to serve a hot breakfast and a hot lunch everyday but we have ten lunches for the rest of this month that are going to be cold lunches. If somebody would like to make a big pot of stew or whatever please call us ahead of time,” says Davis.

First Stop desperately need blankets to hand out to those in need.

“Today we handed out the last of our blankets, we could really use some more blankets. We like white cotton ones, they are easy to keep clean, etc. so we could use some white blankets,” says Davis.

Davis says back in April, they were serving an average of 81 clients a day. In October, they saw an average of 104 people per day. They are seeking the public’s help to bridge the gap for those in need.

You can donate to First Stop online or take items such as warm meals and those needed blankets to their building on Stokes Avenue.