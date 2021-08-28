Huntsville non-profit gets important boost from block party

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A local non-profit, with an important mission, shut down the street outside its front door on Saturday.

On offer at 405 Eight Street’s annual block party, music, food and tasty lemonade. Money raised at the event helps fund the organization’s work of supporting and housing people in the community with differing abilities. 405 Eight Street residents chipped in, handling everything from the dj booth, to selling crafts and other refreshments. Organizers say it costs around $1600 a month to house a single resident, but most are unable to pay the full rate, so fundraisers like these are essential.

“It means the world to me, to our residents, to our staff, to the people that brought the organization to life.” said Cydney Amos of 405 Eighth Street. “We are a community here, we are a family and it’s awesome that the heart of Huntsville is helping us continue to have an amazing program.”



On September 12th, the Huntsville locations of “Nothing but noodles” will donate a portion of their profits to 405 Eighth Street from 4 P.M. until 9 P.M.