Huntsville non-profit announces expansion to Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – A Huntsville nonprofit announced plans Tuesday to expand and help children in Decatur.

The AUM Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering underprivileged community members socially and financially, will be putting 13 girls from Austin and Decatur High Schools through the foundation’s Pathway 2 Success program.

First Presbyterian Church Decatur is helping sponsor the 13 girls in the program, along with the Barrett Shelton Foundation.

The foundation said the program has helped more than 100 girls across Madison County achieve their higher education goals over the last six years.

There are six main components in the P2S program:

Mentoring

Enrichment Classes

Private ACT Prep

Job Shadowing

A scholarship up to $2,000

A new laptop computer

The foundation will be recruiting its next cohort in January. Mentee requirements and an application can be found here.

The foundation is always recruiting new mentors, especially in Decatur. A mentor application can be found here.

Completed forms can be emailed to Operations and Marketing Director Demetria Horton or sent to the AUM Foundation office at 472 Providence Main Street, Suite 201, Huntsville, AL 35806.

For additional information on the AUM Foundation, visit the foundation website.