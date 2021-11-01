Huntsville native Brewer Hicklen brings baseball camp to Bob Jones HS

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Next week, a professional baseball player will return to North Alabama to help inspire the next generation of ball players.

Huntsville native Brewer Hicklen will hold a baseball camp at Bob Jones High School on November 13. Hicklen plays as part of the Kansas City Royals organization.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., he will work with players on several techniques of the game.

Brewer says he looks forward to not only molding baseball players, but young men.

“I mean some of them come in when they were eight years old and now they’re 12 years old, it’s really neat to see the progression they’ve made one as a player but also as a person, just how mature they’ve gotten and that’s one of the coolest things about my camp, it’s not just baseball, we’re looking to teach them life lessons teach them the fundamentals of the game but also fundamentals of life and realizing that life is bigger than the game of baseball,” said Hicklen.

All campers will need to bring their own bat, helmet, and glove.

Everyone who signs up will receive a free tee shirt, and those who sign up this week will get the chance to receive a signed baseball from Atlanta Braves pitcher and hometown native, Kyle Wright.

Sign up for Hicklen’s camp here.