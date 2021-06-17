Huntsville Museum of Art to present exhibit on American veterans

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Museum of Art (HMA) will soon present an exhibit on portraits of American veterans by Mary Whyte.

The exhibit is entitled “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America by Mary Whyte,” and will be open from June 27 through September 26. A special preview night will be held on Friday, June 25 a 6 p.m.

“We are thrilled to showcase this exhibit to Huntsville’s diverse community with its military tradition,” said HMA Executive Director Christopher Madkour. “We hope those who experience the show will enjoy it and gain a deeper understanding and appreciation for the servicemen and women in our area.”

Whyte, an award-winning watercolor artist, crafted the paintings over the last seven years during several trips across the nation. The exhibit contains a portrait of one veteran from every U.S. state.