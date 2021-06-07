Huntsville Museum of Art to host 30th Anniversary Gala events

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Museum of Art will host three events this week in commemoration of the Museum’s 30th Anniversary Gala.

Tuesday, June 8: Gala luncheon featuring author and tastemaker Frances Schultz, who will be available for a book signing after the event

Gala luncheon featuring author and tastemaker Frances Schultz, who will be available for a book signing after the event

Gala benefactor dinner and live auctions featuring art pieces, trips, and parties

“After a tough year for the Museum due to the pandemic, it is more important than ever for an event like the 30th Anniversary Gala to bring a buzz back to the Museum’s galleries as well as funding for the Museum’s programming,” said Gala Chair Betty Hornsby. “We are so fortunate to have a top-notch list of speakers, artists, and local restauranteurs to make this year’s events truly special.”

This year’s featured artist is Plein Air painter Millie Gosch, who has provided 17 paintings for the silent and live auctions.

To learn more about participating in this year’s events, visit https://hsvmuseum.org/events/gala/.