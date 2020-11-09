Huntsville Museum of Art offers Veterans Day discounts, tours

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville Museum of Art is celebrating Veterans Day Wednesday by offering a discount for all veterans.

The museum said its active-military discount will be extended to all veterans on Nov. 11.

The museum also will have docent-led tours of Hard Earned: The Military Photographs by Stacy Pearsall and the Veterans Portrait Project at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. There is no extra charge for the docent-led tours.

The exhibits are part of general admission to the museum, which is free for museum members.

The museum does require masks for all patrons and employees and encourages social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.