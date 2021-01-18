Huntsville museum of art brings in exclusive exhibit honoring late Gloria Vanderbilt

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – National icon and American heiress Gloria Vanderbilt died in 2019, but her legacy lives on, reaching as far as the Huntsville Museum of Art.

“We know her as a designer, we know her as a writer, we know her as a socialite and certainly the heiress to the Vanderbilt family, but this exhibit is a memorial, a tribute to Gloria Vanderbilt,” museum Executive Director Christopher Madkour said.

The Huntsville Museum of Art is the only museum in the nation to house an exhibit filled with work by the late icon, titled ‘An Artful Life’ Dozens of Vanderbilt’s pieces are on display, loaned by collectors all over the world.

With the pandemic, Madkour said staff had to reduce their budget, and, in turn, network with artists and collectors to bring in works. This process helped Madkour bring together such a unique ’boutique’ style exhibit with pieces from many different places.

This is likely the last time many of these pieces will ever be available for public viewing.

“This is a Huntsville Museum of Art exclusive. Many of these works, after it leaves here, will go back to the collectors or some will be auctioned off from the estate,” Madkour said.

In addition to Vanderbilt’s works, the gallery also includes work featuring her. Madkour said she was the most photographed woman of her time, posing for Annie Leibovitz, Horst P. Horst, Jonathan Becker and more. She graced covers of magazines like Town & Country, and she was one of the first to conceptualize and produce ‘designer’ jeans.

Madkour was a close friend of Vanderbilt’s. He said the celebrity’s artistic talent was often overshadowed by the many titles she bore, including being mother to CNN’s Anderson Cooper. To understand the icon, Madkour said one must see her work.

“That really was her cocoon where she felt who she really was was in that studio,” he said.

It is not just Vanderbilt’s work that’s made its way to Huntsville. In 2012, Vanderbilt helped Madkour raise nearly $100 thousand for the museum. During one visit to Huntsville, she was gifted a key to the city by mayor Tommy Battle. Madkour said she’s played a role with the museum ever since.

“Her legacy will continue and stand the test of time as well as her contribution to the Huntsville Museum of Art. We are certainly indebted to her participation over the course of many years here,” he said.

The exhibit will be available to visit until January 24th. For more information on admission, click here.