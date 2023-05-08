HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Calling all van Goghs, Andy Warhols and Jack Kirbys! The Huntsville Museum of Art’s (HMA) Museum Academy will offer various art camps and classes beginning in May.

According to the HMA’s press release, art camps and classes will be available to kids ages four through eighth grade, high schoolers and adults.

Some class options include ceramics, muli-media, Dabs & Dots and jewelry making. The camps will also offer whole or half-day camps. These include Mixed Media, Drawing, Cartooning and SCULPTacular.

Beginning in June, high school and adult students will get to learn about art basics like ceramics, drawing and painting will begin. However, they will also get the chance to enjoy classes such as Capturing Details & Realism with Watercolor: Still Life, Expressive Portrait Drawing, Stained Glass Basics and Brush Calligraphy.

The classes for older students will change in July and August to offer Pastel Painting, Paint Like an Impressionist: Techniques in Acrylic or Oil, Stained Glass Sun Catchers & Lamp, Acrylics: Still Life Painting and Horse Portraits in Oil.

“I am thrilled to announce our diverse and exciting line-up of art camps and classes for all ages,” said HMA Education Director Laura Smith. “Our programs offer a range of mediums and techniques to spark creativity and foster artistic growth. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned artist, we have something for everyone. Join us at the Museum Academy this summer and let your creativity soar.”

Master Artist Workshops will be mixed in throughout the summer. These workshops will be taught by professional artists of different mediums, like Ann Moeller Steverson, Qiang Huang and Tony Couch.

All classes will be held at the Museum Academy inside the museum. You can go online to their website or call 256-535-6372 to register. Dates and times for each camp, class and worship will be listed online.

If a class you are interested in is sold out, please contact Smith at lsmith@hsvmuseum.org to be added to a waitlist. Make sure to include your name and phone number.