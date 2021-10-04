Huntsville murder, robbery suspect turns himself in to police

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Deonte Shavon Shelton, a 27-year-old accused of murder and robbery, has turned himself in to police.

Authorities say Shelton was turned himself in Monday afternoon and was booked into the Madison County Jail.

Huntsville Police had been searching for Shelton since late last week.

Shelton is accused of shooting and killing 54-year-old Tyron Williams after an argument at an apartment complex. Investigators stated they believe the incident is drug-related with both men living at the complex.