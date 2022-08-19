HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Voters in certain Huntsville districts will decide on three Huntsville City Schools school board positions and three city council positions Tuesday.

Registered voters in Districts 2, 3, and 4 who haven’t already turned in an absentee ballot may show up in person from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at 30 different polling locations. Those who have received their absentee ballot but haven’t turned it in yet may do so by noon Tuesday.

Huntsville City Clerk-Treasurer Ken Benion hopes more awareness is raised for this year’s election so turnout can be better than average.

“If you have a complaint or if you don’t like the way things are going, this is your time to exercise your voice,” he said. “And so you need to vote accordingly as to if you want change and you don’t like how things are going. Then you get the opportunity to exercise your right at that point. If you don’t vote, then it’s hard to complain.”

Benion added each polling place will have a select voting machine for those who are hearing impaired or visually impaired. There will also be a phone operator available to assist voters in Spanish.

Unofficial election results will be posted online as they are tallied Tuesday night.