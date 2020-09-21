Huntsville moving company transporting supplies for Hurricane Sally relief

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Black Tie Moving in Huntsville is doing their part to help those hit hardest by Hurricane Sally. Bryant Deaver and Justin Wright who own and operate the Nashville based company knew that once they saw the devastation the hurricane had caused, they had to do something.

Hurricane Sally made landfall last Wednesday and devastated the Gulf Coast. Officials who toured areas damaged by the storm Friday said it’s some of the worst damage they had ever seen.

Deaver said he knows he can help.

“I have access to a 26 ft moving truck that I want to fill up with all the necessary supplies that are going to help them during this awful time down there,” he said.

Deaver has reached out to the community and surrounding areas, encouraging them to put themselves in their shoes. He said a friend sent over a list of what he believes people are in need of.

“Bottled water, charcoal, flashlights and batteries, diapers and baby products are going to be pretty scarce right now,” he said. “You know a lot of the stores were damaged and inoperable right now as well.”

Deaver is also accepting monetary donations to buy essential items in bulk. Monetary donations are accepted through his Venmo, @bryant-deaver.

Deaver and Wright plan to leave Wednesday at 9 a.m. to transport all of the supplies. If you would like to donate or volunteer, message Black Tie Moving Huntsville over Facebook or email Bryant@blacktiemoving.com.