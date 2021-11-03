Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle to give State of the City address

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle will give his annual State of the City address at a luncheon hosted by the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber on Monday, November 8.

The address will start at 12 noon in the North Hall of the Von Braun Center.

The event, presented by Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama, will focus on Huntsville’s place as the fastest-growing major metropolitan area in Alabama, as the city attracts more people, businesses, and industries to the area.

Mayor Battle is also expected to discuss Huntsville’s achievements and projections for citizens, schools and businesses.

Tickets for the event have already sold out, but the public can still watch the mayor’s address live on the City of Huntsville’s website.