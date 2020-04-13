Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle says city looking at how economy reopening should work

The United States has more than 570,000 confirmed covid-19 cases and there are 23,000 virus-related deaths. There are also growing calls to reopen the American economy in the face of huge job losses and business closings.

President Donald Trump said he’s beginning to consider when to order the economy to resume.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle was asked Monday what criteria officials will use to decide when it’s safe to reopen.

“That’s the question everybody is asking,” said Battle, during the regular Huntsville-area COVID-19 briefing. “It won’t be our call. It will be the Alabama Department of Public Health, it will be the Governor’s office, and ultimately Washington may have a play in that.

The mayor said there will be problems to solve.

“We have a team of people in the city who is already looking at that and looking at how we would reopen,” Battle said. “We don’t know if it will be in one week, two weeks, three weeks, or six weeks. But we do know at some point we’ll reopen, we want to make sure we’re ahead of the game when we do.”

Battle said rushing back to how things used to be — won’t work.

“That we open in waves so that we can not overwhelm the system and not spread the COVID-19 virus,” he said.

Local governments will have a role in setting the reopening schedule, Battle said.

“It will be our job to define who opens up and how quickly. That’s usually left to the local governments, it will be our job to enforce it was we go through it.”