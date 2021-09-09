Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle introduces $245 mil budget proposal for 2022

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle introduced the city’s 2022 fiscal year budget to the city council at the Thursday night meeting.

The $245 million budget has increased spending for mental health care, parks and recreation, road resurfacing and public safety.

The budget shows a four percent increase in spending over the 2021 budget.

“As we’ve noted, Huntsville is growing. We’re now 218 square miles and as our population grows, our budget for providing those services that are necessary also grows,” Mayor Battle said at the meeting.

Some highlights from the budget include:

$1 million for City Schools administration building

Funding for construction of new City Hall

New fire station in western corridor

$1.5 million increase for outside agencies

Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

20 new Huntsville Fire & Rescue positions

29 new Huntsville Police positions

35 new Parks & Recreation positions

Numerous park improvements to include Legacy Park, Oak Park, Crawford Park

Additional phases of Sandra Moon Complex

Increased funding for HPD mental health programs

A 6-person community outreach unit to help respond to mental health calls and calls involving the homeless population

$16+ million in road and street maintenance

3% Cost of Living Adjustment for City employees

Sanitation moves to enterprise fund

“Now that the 2020 census has deemed us the largest city in the state, we will continue our goal to be the best,” Battle said. “There’s more demand than ever for city services and we believe this budget allows us to meet those critical needs while remaining fiscally responsible in our spending.”

The full budget proposal can be read here.

Council members will meet at 5 p.m. on September 16 for a work session to review the budget in greater detail.