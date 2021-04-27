Huntsville mayor Tommy Battle hosting 2021 “Mayor’s Bike Ride”

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle gears up for the 2012 bike ride.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville mayor Tommy Battle invites you to participate in the 2021 Mayor’s Bike Ride.

The event is part of the city’s “Healthy Huntsville” initiative.

Participants will start the ride at Big Spring Park, coasting 4 miles through historic downtown Huntsville, before ending up right back at the starting line.

The event is family-friendly and free to participate. It will take place Saturday, May 1st.

Registration and street vendors will begin at 10:30am, with the ride starting at 11:00am.