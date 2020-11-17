Huntsville massage therapist charged with sexual abuse for inappropriate contact with client

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A north Alabama massage therapist is in jail following accusations of inappropriate contact with a client.

Ioan Adrian Cojocaru, 39 was arrested by Huntsville Police on November 11th for Sexual Abuse 1st Degree.

Police say Cojocaru was a licensed massage therapist from Florence that also works in Huntsville. The report says the arrest stems from an October investigation where a woman alleged he had inappropriate contact with her while receiving a massage.

HPD and the Alabama Board of Massage Therapy investigated the accusation which resulted in an arrest and the surrender of Cojocaru’s license.

Police say another woman contacted HPD and stated she had a similar experience with inappropriate contact by Cojocaru while receiving a massage in January of this year. This second victim did not want to make an official report.