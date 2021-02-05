Huntsville mass vaccination site to open next week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville is one of the eight mass vaccination sites in the state. Beginning Monday at 7 am until Friday at 6 pm at the Jaycee Building in John Hunt Park.

Tracy Doughty, Senior VP of Communications at Huntsville Hospital says the process is self-explanatory: register, get a date and time, show up and check-in, and you’ll be out as quick as you came in.

“They’re led to a vaccination station, we’ll have about 17 stations set up to give out the vaccine, once they get to the table and get ready for the vaccine, that process takes about three minutes or so,” Doughty explains. “Then they’ll be led to a room where they wait 15 or 20 minutes to make sure they don’t have a reaction, and then you’re done and back to work or home.”

Waiting for hours and backed up traffic has been a concern for many when it comes to the mass vaccination site, but Doughty says that won’t be a problem, “we’re not expecting long lines and traffic congestion. We’re going to do everything we can to avoid that.”

With over 150 parking spaces at the facility and a plan set in place, Doughty says if there does happen to be a traffic or parking issue, parking enforcement already has that covered.

“So a person is coming in and a person should be getting up and leaving the station, going to wait for 15 minutes, so the flow should be seamless.”

The team has done everything to ensure that the process runs smoothly, from adding more stations, time studies and even working on the weekend to practice the flow.

Doughty says, an effortless experience is vital, “It’s very important for us to have a good process so people come through the process and feel good about it and tell others we want to get as many people vaccinated as we can.”

Hospital officials say to make sure you double check the day and time of your vaccination appointment.