Huntsville man sentenced to 25 years on child porn charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A Huntsville man who pleaded guilty to producing child pornography was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

Darnell Lawson pleaded guilty in August 2019 to charges of producing child porn and enticing a 10-year-old girl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“A long prison sentence is well-deserved for this defendant,” U.S. Attorney Jay Town said in a news release. “Lawson stole the innocence of a young girl and gave her no sanctuary of a childhood. He will now spend the next 25 years in federal prison where there is no sanctuary of parole.”