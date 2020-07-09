Huntsville man killed in wreck

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Huntsville man is dead following a wreck in Cullman County.

The wreck happened on Wednesday, July 8, at 4:30 p.m. just 2 miles north of Cullman. Deputies say he was driving a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser north on Interstate 65 near mile mark 311 when he collided with a 2009 Honda Accord.

The report says the PT Cruiser rolled over in the median and landed in the southbound lanes. The driver of the PT Cruiser, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and seriously injured. He was transported to Cullman Regional Hospital where he died of his injuries, according to the report.

The driver of the Honda was not injured.

The name of the PT Cruiser driver will be released when the family is notified.

ALEA Troopers are investigating.