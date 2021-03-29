Huntsville man killed in single-vehicle wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville man was killed when the car he was driving left the road and overturned.

The report says the wreck happened around 11:10 PM on Sunday, March 28, on Capshaw Road near Bishop Road.

ALEA says that 37-year-old Brian Dewitt Thomas was fatally injured when the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta he was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert, and overturned.

Thomas, who was not using his seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will investigate.