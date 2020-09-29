Huntsville man gets federal prison time on gun, drug charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Huntsville man was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison Monday on gun and drug charges.

Huntsville Man Sentenced to More Than 17 Years in Prison HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A federal judge yesterday sentenced a Huntsville man on gun and drug charges, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Acting Special Agent in Charge Toby Taylor. U.S. District Judge Annemarie C. Axon sentenced STEVEN LEWIS EMERY,

42,to 211 months in prison on two-counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one-count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime, and one-count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine between January 2018 and July 2019. Emery pled guilty to these charges in March. “We will not tolerate felons who possess guns and peddle drugs in our communities,” Escalona said. “Lengthy sentences for those who threaten violence in our communities will have a lasting impact of public safety in Alabama.” ATF Acting Special Agent in Charge, Toby Taylor remarked ” ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence partnerships as part of Project Guardian focuses on the devastating impact of firearms violence and works with the entire community to provide a safe environment.” ATF and DEA investigated the case along with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, and United States Marshal Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Becher, Sr. prosecuted the case.