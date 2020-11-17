Huntsville man facing federal fraud charges over Afghanistan contracts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Federal prosecutors have charged a Huntsville man with fraud over military contracts related to military efforts in Afghanistan.

Paul Daigle, 40, was charged with conspiracy, four counts of wire fraud and four counts of false claims in U.S. District Court’s Northern District of Alabama.

Daigle was CEO of a Huntsville-based company that was subcontracting to the U.S. Department of Defense on aviation contracts in Afghanistan.

Prosecutors say between 2013 and 2017, Daigle used unqualified employees for government contracts and directed those employees to get false educational credentials and “fake degrees” from diploma mills on the internet. As a result, authorities said the government overpaid for unqualified labor.

Daigle also charged the government for work unrelated to any government contracts, prosecutors said.

The case was investigated by the Army’s Criminal Investigations Division and the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction.